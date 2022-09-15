Tyre stocks shine; IDFC at 52-week high: what's keeping dealing rooms buzzing?

Dealers suggest that the focus is moving back to old economy names as PSUs and power companies received traction in today's session. There is no let-up in the selling in technology names with the Nifty IT index ending 1.4 percent lower, down for the third straight day.

Tyre stocks were the sector of the day on Thursday after CEAT's positive commentary on growth and margins. The company is looking to capitalise on strong exports and off-highway tyre demand. By FY26, the company wants to gain market leadership in the two-wheelers, three-wheelers and passenger car radials segment.

In response, CEAT's shares ended 20 percent higher, their biggest single-day move in eight years. Incidentally, the last time CEAT gained 20 percent in a single session was also in September (2014).

Other tyre stocks like Apollo, JK Tyres, MRF gained anywhere between 7-17 percent.

Expiry Plays

Weekly options expiry volatility gripped Dalal Street on Thursday as a topsy-turvy session saw the NSE Nifty 50 end 130 points lower at 17,877 while the S&P BSE Sensex ended at 59,934, down 410 points. After hitting a new all-time high of 41,840 earlier today, the Nifty Bank fell over 650 points from the highs to end at 41,209.

Anil Sarin of Centrum PMS believes that the markets are likely to consolidate after the rally. "I would not be surprised if the market gives up a little bit of the gains," he told CNBC TV-18 in an interview.

Dealers suggest that the focus is moving back to old economy names as PSUs and power companies received traction in today's session. There is no let-up in the selling in technology names with the Nifty IT index ending 1.4 percent lower, down for the third straight day. Andrew Holland of Avendus told CNBC TV-18 that IT "is not a place to hide at the moment."

What's catching the eye?

Here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

IDFC: Shares of IDFC Ltd. ended at a 52-week high on Thursday. Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC TV-18 that the company is likely to receive regulatory approval for the sale of its AMC business.

Spandana Spoorthy: Out of the last 18 trading sessions, the stock has declined only in four of them. Shares are up 33 percent over the last month. Dealing rooms suggest that a large block deal is in the offing for the company where 14 percent equity is likely to exchange hands. As of June, promoters held 64 percent in the company while foreign investors owned 12.7 percent of company.

PFC & REC: As mentioned earlier, the focus was on old economy stocks today and PFC & REC received strong buy flows from the FII desks, according to the dealers. PFC snapped a five-day losing streak to end 3 percent higher, while REC has gained in three out of the last four trading sessions.

PI Industries: The stock has been on a downward trend recently and has declined in nine out of the last 11 trading sessions. Similar to Spanadana, dealers are anticipating a large block deal in the chemicals company. The stock has corrected 7 percent from its recent 52-week high.