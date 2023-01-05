Tyre stocks gain after prices of key input components fall to multi-year low

Crude oil and natural rubber make up 70 percent of the raw material cost for tyre companies.

Shares of tyre companies, including Apollo Tyres and Balkrishna Industries, surged nearly five percent each on Thursday after prices of crude oil and rubber, both key raw material components for these companies, fell to a multi-year low.

Prices of natural rubber prices have declined to a two-year low on weak demand and high inventory levels. Prices are now down 24 percent from their peak in April last year. Domestic rubber prices are also down 22 percent from their peak in June 2022.

Month (In 2022) Price (Rs / 100 kg) March 17040 April 17072 May 17,270 June 17,646 July 17,463 August 16,408 September 14,390 October 15,248 November 14,850 December 14,039 January 2023 13,767

On the other hand, Crude oil prices have corrected over 10 percent over the last two trading sessions. Crude oil and natural rubber make up 70 percent of the raw material cost for tyre companies.

Rising volumes and a fall in key input prices has also aided a recovery in EBITDA margin for these tyre companies.

The margin of Apollo Tyres has improved in the past few quarters. It was at 11.6 percent in the June quarter of FY23 as compared to 12 percent in the September quarter.

For the September quarter, Apollo Tyres' margin improved by 40 basis points, compared to the June quarter. However, on a year-on-year basis, they were still down 60 basis points.

Balkrishna Industries recently announced the completion of the expansion plan of a 55,000 MTPA (metric tonne per annum) carbon black project and power plant in Bhuj, Gujarat, as on December 31, 2022.

The main raw materials for tyre are rubber, carbon black, nylon tyre cord and rubber chemicals. Both carbon black and fabric use crude oil as input material.

Shares of Balkrishna Industries are trading 3 percent higher at Rs 2,187.90, while those of Apollo Tyres are up 3.5 percent at Rs 331.25.