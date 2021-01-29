Market TVS Motors shares jump 10% to 52-week high after strong Q3 earnings Updated : January 29, 2021 10:22 AM IST TVS Motors’ standalone net profit in Q3FY21 doubled to Rs 265.6 crore from Rs 121.1 crore in the year-ago period. CLSA increased its FY21-23 EPS 15%-19%, raised its target price to Rs 600 per share from Rs 525 earlier and maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply