Market TVS Motor stock surges 7% as earnings beat estimates; Should you buy, sell or hold? Updated : October 30, 2020 11:26 AM IST Shares of TVS Motor Company rose over 7 percent on Friday after the firm's results beat analysts' estimates in the September quarter. The firm reported a rise of 6 percent in sales in Q2 at Rs 5,254 crore and the operating profits were also up 19.51 percent at Rs 528 crore. Brokerage house Citi maintained a 'sell' call on the stock with a target at Rs 360 per share.