TVS Motor shares slump over 5% as net profit declines
Updated : July 23, 2019 10:06 AM IST
Shares of TVS Motor Company plunged 4.35 percent intraday on Tuesday after the auto major reported a decline of 5.5 percent in the consolidated net profit for the June quarter.
The company’s two-wheeler market remained under-pressure.
