TVS Motor shares slump over 5% as net profit declines

Shares of TVS Motor Company plunged over 5 percent intraday on Tuesday after the auto major reported a decline of 5.5 percent in its consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

The company’s consolidated net profit for the June quarter was at Rs 151.24 crore as against Rs 160.05 crore during the same quarter last year.

At 09:41 am, the share was trading lower by 4 percent to Rs 364.80 per share on the NSE.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 5,018.34 compared to Rs 4,615.79 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. While consolidated total expenses increased to Rs 4,793.40 crore from Rs 4,385.50 crore in the last year.

The company’s two-wheeler market remained under-pressure as its overall sales, including exports, stood at 8.84 lakh units as against 8.93 lakh units last year. Out of this, its two-wheeler sales grew only by 7.8 percent to 4.17 lakh units as against 3.87 lakh units in the quarter ended June 2018.

