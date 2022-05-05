Cross
TVS Motor shares gain 3% as Street expects higher revenue aided by price hikes

IST (Published)
The shares of TVS Motor Company Ltd, on Thursday, gained in early trade as the Street expects a positive set of numbers from the company for the quarter ended March 2022. At 12.05, the shares of the company were trading at Rs 631.70 on the BSE, up by Rs 4.30 or 0.69 percent.

The company is due to announce its fourth-quarter numbers later in the day. As per a CNBC-TV18’s poll, the company’s revenue is expected to rise by 6 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) aided by a hike of 15 percent in its average selling price.
At 12.05, the shares of the company were trading at Rs 631.70 on the BSE, up by Rs 4.30 or 0.69 percent. The stock has gained after 4 days of consecutive falls and has underperformed the sector by 1.09 percent.
TVS Motors on Monday reported a 24 percent increase in its total two-wheelers sales at 2,80,022 units last month, as against sales of 2,26,193 units in April 2021.
"The shortage in the supply of semiconductors has impacted the production and sales of premium two-wheelers. Just as we had done last year, we are working aggressively with alternate sources and taking every effort to improve supplies at the earliest,” TVS Motor said.
The company’s volumes could continue to be under pressure due to the ongoing weakness in demand.
The company’s EBITDA margin may only see an improvement of 60 basis points largely because of an expansion in gross margins, on account of the price hikes taken during the quarter.
 
