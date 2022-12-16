TVS Motor launches RR 310 and RTR 200 at Expo Moto in Mexico

TVS Motor has tied up with one of the biggest retail chains, Coppel, in Mexico.

India’s third largest two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company has launched TVS RR 310 and TVS RTR 200 at the Expo Moto in Mexico.

Mexico is an important market for the auto major and the company plans to expand its offerings and services to motorcycle enthusiasts in the country through the latest launches at the expo.

The two-wheeler maker also recently tied up with one of the biggest retail chains, Coppel, in Mexico.

Both the race bike series, TVS RR and RTR have learnings incorporated from TVS Racing’s experience of over 40 years. The TVS RR and RTR series have been at the forefront of technology and innovation since their launch in 2005.

TVS RR 310 BS-VI motorcycle boasts superior race features like Throttle-by-Wire technology that enables a smooth ride experience while the TVS RTR 200 4V motorcycle comes with attractive race graphics and an all-new LED headlamp.

The RR 310 bike comes in a titanium black colour, introducing the interactive 5’’ Vertical TFT Multi-Information Race Computer, incorporating control cubes, Bluetooth Enabled SmartXonnect, along with four ride modes, which lets the rider choose the vehicle’s performance depending upon different riding conditions.

The company displayed its portfolio at the Expo through its importer in Mexico - Grupo Motomex.