    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    TVS Motor gets shareholders' nod for sale of entire stake in Sundaram Holding

    TVS Motor gets shareholders' nod for sale of entire stake in Sundaram Holding

    TVS Motor gets shareholders' nod for sale of entire stake in Sundaram Holding
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Shares of TVS Motor Company ended at Rs 1,071.40, up by Rs 3.65, or 0.34 percent on the BSE.

    TVS Motor Company, a leading manufacturer of two and three-wheelers, on Thursday said it has received the approval of the shareholders for the sale of the entire 50.05 percent stake in Sundaram Holding USA Inc, USA (SHUI) to Sundaram-Clayton Ltd (SCL).
    The company in an exchange filing said it has received Rs 317.01 crore from the sale that happened on September 22, 2022.
    Also Read: Gautam Adani's fortune fails to halt rout in his business group bonds
    TVS Motor Company held shares of Sundaram Holding USA Inc through Sundaram Auto Components Ltd (SACL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.
    "Subsequent to the above, SHUI has ceased as a subsidiary of SACL and also of the company and consequently SHUI’s subsidiaries in the USA viz., Green Hills Land holding LLC, Component Equipment Leasing LLC, Sundaram-Clayton USA LLC, and Premier Land Holding LLC have also ceased as subsidiaries of the company," it said.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    TVS Motor Company

    Previous Article

    IOL Chemicals and Pharma board approves investment of $2.1 million in Uspharma

    Next Article

    Mumbai tops IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022 with 283 entrants — a look 10 richest in Maximum City

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng