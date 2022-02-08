Should you buy, hold or sell TVS Motor Company shares now? Here's what brokerages say

TVS Motor Company shares were in demand on Tuesday, a day after the automaker reported a strong set of results for the December quarter. The TVS Motor stock rose as much as 7.6 percent to Rs 685 on BSE.

After the market hours on Monday, the company reported a net profit of Rs 288.3 crore for the October-December period, up 8.5 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Its quarterly revenue grew 5.8 percent on-year to Rs 5,706.4 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated TVS Motor's net profit at Rs 272 crore and revenue at Rs 5,456 crore.

Should you buy, sell or hold TVS Motor Company shares now? Here's what brokerages say:

Macquarie

The brokerage maintained an 'outperform' rating on TVS Motor with a target price of Rs 810.

The company's Q3 earnings beat led to the expansion of 40 basis points in its margin sequentially, according to Macquarie. The auto maker's momentum in exports is strong and the launch pipeline strong, the brokerage said.

Macquarie revised its FY22 and FY23 earnings estimates by less than one percent for TVS Motor Company.

Citi

The brokerage retained its 'sell' call on TVS Motor with a target price of Rs 550. The company's Q3 numbers were ahead of estimates but it is most vulnerable to increasing competition in the EV space, according to Citi.

UBS

The brokerage continued with a 'buy' rating on TVS Motor with a target price of Rs 1,000. The company posted an all-around beat in Q3 and looks confident in sustaining its profitability trends led by an improving mix, according to UBS.

TVS is well-positioned to capitalise on the trends of electrification and premiumisation, the brokerage added.