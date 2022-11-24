TVS Motor Company opens its first experience centre in Singapore 

The centre will have a vehicle servicing facility and offer spare parts as well as a full range of merchandise to customers.
Two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company, on Thursday, launched its first TVS Experience Centre in Singapore as a part of the company's global expansion plan.
The new centre will offer a range of TVS Motor’s premium motorcycles, including the flagship model, TVS Apache RR310 for racing enthusiasts, and the TVS Apache RTR range for performance seekers.
The company will introduce diverse product offerings, catering to both personal commuting as well as the delivery premium segment in Singapore. Additionally, this centre will have a vehicle servicing facility and offer spare parts as well as a full range of merchandise to customers.
The TVS Apache series, since its launch in 2005, has been at the forefront of technology and innovation while introducing first-in-segment features and technology to customers. The Apache series has recorded strong year-on-year export volumes across 80 countries for the company.
Apache has a customer base of over 4.8 million across the globe.
TVS Motor added that their launch in Singapore is one step further in expanding globally and achieving their global ambitions.
Shares of TVS Motor Company closed flat at Rs 1054, up 0.19 percent.