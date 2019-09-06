Turbulent times for markets! Prabhudas Lilladher tells you how to build a winning stock portfolio
Updated : September 06, 2019 12:46 PM IST
The brokerage recommends investors to use these turbulent times to build a portfolio of companies with moats in their business and ability to withstand technology disruptions.
According to the portfolio, the brokerage sees maximum upside in UPL (36 percent), among largecaps, followed by UltraTech Cements (34 percent).
The brokerage also recommends looking at beaten-down stocks like ITC, GAIL, Music Broadcast, Mahanagar Gas which may deliver robust returns of up to 66 percent in the near future.
