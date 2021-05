Market

Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI Life Insurance

Updated : May 04, 2021 09:50 AM IST

Among brokerages, Credit Suisse (CS) has a Neutral stance on Kotak Mahindra as stock is trading at 3.7* crore P/B for 13% RoE. Here are the top brokerage calls for today.

CNBC-TV18

CS on Kotak Mahindra Bank | CS has a Neutral stance on Kotak Mahindra Bank as the stock trades at 3.7*crore P/B, for 13 percent RoE.

Nomura on SBI Life Insurance | Nomura has 'Buy' rating on SBI Life Insurance with a target of Rs 1,175 per share.

CS on SBI Life Insurance | CS has 'Neutral' rating on SBI Life Insurance with a target of Rs 930 per share.

CLSA on SBI Life Insurance | CLSA has 'Buy' rating on SBI Life Insurance with a target of Rs 1,250 per share.

MS on SBI Life Insurance| MS has an 'Overweight' rating on SBI Life Insurance with a target of Rs 1,275 per share.

