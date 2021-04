Market

Tuesday’s top brokerage calls: Tech Mahindra, SBI Card and more

Updated : April 27, 2021 08:29 AM IST

Among brokerages, JPMorgan believes that there’s a potential for upward surprises on FY22 revenue and margin of Tech Mahindra, while CLSA said that the risk-reward appears attractive given an inexpensive valuation. Here are the top brokerage calls for today:

CLSA on Tech Mahindra | CLSA has a Buy call on the stock as risk-reward appears attractive given an inexpensive valuation.

JPMorgan on Tech Mahindra | JPMorgan upgraded estimates for Tech Mahindra’s revenue by 1/2%, margin by 50 bps/65 bps for FY22/23. It believes there’s a potential for upward surprises on FY22 revenue & margin.

Citi on Tech Mahindra | Citi continues to have a Buy rating on Tech Mahindra.

Morgan Stanley on SBI Cards & Payment Services | The brokerage maintains a Buy call on the stock but has cut the target to Rs 1,200 per share from Rs 1,300 earlier.

CLSA on HDFC Life Insurance | CLSA maintains an Outperform rating on HDFC Life. It says valuations are not cheap, but it remains a steady compounder.

Morgan Stanley on HDFC Life Insurance | The brokerage firm has an 'equal-weight' rating on HDFC Life. It raised VNB & EV estimates by 4% & 3% for FY22-23.

Credit Suisse on HDFC Life Insurance | The brokerage has a Neutral call on HDFC Life with the target being lower than the CMP. It expects the pace of VNB growth to slow to 15% CAGR over FY21-23.

