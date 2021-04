Market

Tuesday’s top brokerage calls: HDFC Bank, DMart, Marico and more

Updated : April 06, 2021 08:32 AM IST

Among brokerages, Credit Suisse maintains a Neutral stance on Bajaj Finance as the company's growth is still below normal levels, while CLSA has an Underperform call on Marico as it expects lower earnings at 10 percent. Here are the top brokerage calls for today.

CNBC-TV18

Credit Suisse on Bajaj Finance | The brokerage maintains a Neutral stance on Bajaj Finance as the company's growth is still below normal levels.

Morgan Stanley on Bajaj Finance | The brokerage has an Overweight rating on Bajaj Finance as it expects Q4 numbers to swing investor sentiment positively.

CLSA on HDFC Bank | CLSA notes that HDFC Bank has delivered growth despite restrictions on new card issuances and corp deleveraging newsflow.

CLSA on Marico | CLSA has an Underperform call on Marico as it expects lower earnings at 10 percent.

Macquarie on Marico | Macquarie expects input cost pressures should result in 8 percent EBITDA and 7 percent PAT growth in Q4 for Marico.

Goldman Sachs on Avenue Supermarts | Strong Q4 revenue and store addition shows Avenue Supermarts’ ability to drive consumer footfalls, Goldman Sachs says.

Credit Suisse on Avenue Supermarts | The brokerage has an Underperform call on Avenue Supermarts with a target price of Rs 2,400 per share.

Macquarie o Asian Paints | Macquarie maintains an Outperform call on Asian Paints with the company being amongst its preferred picks.

Morgan Stanley on Sobha | The brokerage finds Sobha’s valuations attractive at current levels. It maintains an Overweight stance on the stock.

Morgan Stanley on Steel Sector | Morgan Stanley sees room for further steel price hikes if supply constraints continue.

Published : April 06, 2021 08:32 AM IST