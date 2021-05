Market

Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Federal Bank, Bharti Airtel and more

Updated : May 18, 2021 09:01 AM IST

Morgan Stanley and Citi are bullish on Federal Bank after its March quarter earnings while UBS and CLSA have 'buy' calls on Bharti Airtel on a better-than-expected quarter. Let's take a look at the top brokerage calls for today:

Morgan Stanley on Federal Bank: The brokerage is 'overweight' on the stock with a target at Rs 110 per share. It said that the company reported good overall performance with higher loan growth and a steady margin.

Citi on Federal Bank: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 100 per share. It believes the low cost of funds and a steady rise in yields should lead to NIM improvement.

UBS on Bharti Airtel: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 655 per share. The firm reported a healthy set of numbers, outperforming Jio on most metrics, it said.

CLSA on Bharti Airtel: The brokerage maintains a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 730 per share. It added that the telco gained more than expected 4G data subscribers.

Citi on Bharti Airtel: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 685 per share. Bharti Airtel Q4 was overall in-line, but India mobile EBITDA were a shade below estimates, said the brokerage.

CLSA on Colgate: The brokerage has an 'outperform' call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,825 per share. The company reported better than expected results aided by a strong recovery, it said.

Credit Suisse on Colgate: The brokerage has an 'outperform' call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,850 per share. The company reported solid revenue growth, strong margin expansion in the March quarter, it said.

Citi on Colgate: The brokerage maintains a 'sell' call on the stock with a target at Rs 1,550 per share. It was another quarter where Colgate lagged Dabur’s oral care growth and perhaps also HUL's, said Citi.

