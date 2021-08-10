Tuesday's top brokerage calls: Bank of Baroda, Voltas, SBI Life and more

Nomura on Bank of Baroda: The brokerage has a 'neutral' call on Bank of Baroda with a target price of Rs 88. The lender's growth and asset quality trends are expected to start improving from Q2, according to Nomura. Nomura on Bank of Baroda: The brokerage has a 'neutral' call on Bank of Baroda with a target price of Rs 88. The lender's growth and asset quality trends are expected to start improving from Q2, according to Nomura.

Jefferies on Bank of Baroda: The brokerage has maintained an 'underperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 70. The lender's slippages have risen due to lockdowns, and its buffer provision cushion is low, according to Jefferies.

Citi on Voltas: The brokerage has retained a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,152. The company's Q1 performance was a mixed bag, according to Citi. While the project business performance exceeded expectations, the unitary cooling products segment was a miss, said Citi.

CLSA on SBI Life: The brokerage has maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,500. The company is expected to achieve 24 percent CAGR for VNB growth and 18 percent core RoEVs in FY21-23, according to CLSA.

CLSA on Shree Cement: The brokerage has maintained an 'underperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 28,300. The cement maker's Q1 EBITDA was in line with expectations but valuations are demanding, according to CLSA. Even after the recent weakness, the brokerage finds Shree Cement's valuations expensive.

CLSA on GSPL: The brokerage has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 450. The company staged a strong show in Q1, and its stronger near-term volume lifts the FY22 EPS estimate by 8 percent, according to CLSA.

Macquarie on Divi's: The brokerage has maintained an 'outperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5,438. The company staged an in-line show in Q1 with the margin strength reinforced again, but its generic API sales moderated on a high base, Macquarie said.

Macquarie on Thermax: The brokerage has maintained an 'underperform' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 915. The management's outlook is positive in the oil & gas business, and mixed in the cement and steel units, according to Macquarie.