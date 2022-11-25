Tube Investments to acquire 50% stake in X2Fuels and Energy

The acquisition will be completed within 60 days of the execution date of the shares’ subscription agreement.
Buy / Sell Tube Investment share
Recommended ArticlesView All
Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters
IST3 Min(s) Read
Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?
IST3 Min(s) Read
A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts
IST3 Min(s) Read
Tube Investments of India Ltd. has entered into a share subscription and shareholders' agreement with X2Fuels and Energy Pvt. Ltd., a start-up firm engaged in developing processes to convert waste into liquid and solid fuels.
Tube Investments will subscribe to 10,753 shares of X2Fuels for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 6.15 crore.
The acquisition will be completed within 60 days of the execution date of the shares’ subscription agreement, subject to the satisfactory completion of the conditions precedent.
Tube Investments added that the acquisition of a 50 percent equity stake in X2Fuels will strengthen the company's efforts to make a positive impact on environmental sustainability through the development of advanced technologies in managing waste.
Tube Investments stock is currently trading at Rs 2,626.85, up nearly 1 percent.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!