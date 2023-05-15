Shares of Tube Investments of India Ltd ended at Rs 2,640.00, down by Rs 105.45, or 3.84 percent on the BSE.

Tube Investments of India Ltd, engaged in the manufacturing of precision steel tubes and industrial chains, on Monday, reported a 74.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 312 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

Live Tv

Loading...

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 179 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 3,656.3 crore during the period under review, up 12 percent against Rs 3,261 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, the company said.