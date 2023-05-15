English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsTube Investments Q4 profit zooms 74% to Rs 312 crore, declares dividend of Rs 1.50 per share

Tube Investments Q4 profit zooms 74% to Rs 312 crore, declares dividend of Rs 1.50 per share

Tube Investments Q4 profit zooms 74% to Rs 312 crore, declares dividend of Rs 1.50 per share
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 15, 2023 4:27:25 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Tube Investments of India Ltd ended at Rs 2,640.00, down by Rs 105.45, or 3.84 percent on the BSE.

Tube Investments of India Ltd, engaged in the manufacturing of precision steel tubes and industrial chains, on Monday, reported a 74.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 312 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

Live Tv

Loading...

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 179 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 3,656.3 crore during the period under review, up 12 percent against Rs 3,261 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, the company said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X