TTK Healthcare to delist from NSE & BSE, raises floor price to Rs 1,201.30 per share

Shares of TTK Healthcare Ltd ended at Rs 1,306.60, down by Rs 19.10, or 1.44 percent on the BSE.

Pharmaceutical company TTK Healthcare on Thursday, July 13, said the company has revised the floor price for delisting to Rs 1,201.30 per equity share against the earlier price of Rs 1,051.31, in line with the observations of the stock exchanges.

The company, in an exchange filing, said its promoters have proposed to acquire around 36 lakh equity shares, representing 25.44 percent of the total issued equity share capital of TTK Healthcare, from the public shareholders.

Back in April this year, TTK Healthcare said the company received the necessary approvals to withdraw all the equity shares or delist from the National Stock Exchange and BSE.

Delisting is the removal of a listed security from a stock exchange. The delisting of security can be voluntary or involuntary and usually results when a company ceases operations, declares bankruptcy, merges, does not meet listing requirements, or seeks to become private.

In this case, TTK Healthcare has voluntarily decided to delist the company from the exchanges.

Set up in 1958, Chennai-headquartered TTK Healthcare is a totally integrated manufacturing and marketing group. Its consumer products division markets and distributes products across various categories — baby care (Woodward’s Gripe Water), personal care (Eva), home care (Good Home), and sexual wellness (Skore).

Its animal welfare division caters to the health and well-being of a wide range of animals such as cows and buffaloes, sheep and goats, poultry, dogs and cats, and fish and shrimp. Meanwhile, its food division is India’s first and largest manufacturer of extruded products (papad), under the brand name Fryums.