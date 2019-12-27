Trump stock market rally is far outpacing past US presidents
Updated : December 27, 2019 01:03 PM IST
The bellwether index gained more than 28 percent this year, well above the average 12.8 percent return of year three for past U.S. presidents.
Trump’s first year was about triple the presidential average, with the S&P 500 gaining 19.4 percent compared with the average 5.7 percent.
The S&P will have to gain about 6 percent in 2020 to beat the average presidential return.
