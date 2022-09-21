Triveni Turbine shares gain after Triveni Engineering offloads some stake via block deals

By Nishtha Pandey

Mini Shares worth Rs 3.23 crore were offloaded by Triveni Engineering, at a price range of Rs 226.5-229 per share. Sources told CNBC-TV18 that promoters bought 10 percent stake.

Shares of Triveni Turbine went up by over 3 percent after shares in the industrial steam turbine worth Rs 3.23 crore were offloaded by Triveni Engineering, at a price range of Rs 226.5-229 per share.

Triveni Engineering held a 21.85 percent stake in Triveni Turbine as of June 2022. Sources told CNBC-TV18 that promoters bought a 10 percent stake.

At 10:34 am, shares of Triveni Turbine were trading at Rs 237, an up of 3.76 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

As per some reports, marquee investors, sovereign wealth funds and large MFs participated in the block deal.

Sources had told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday that the company aims to raise Rs 875 crore from the block deal.

For the April-June quarter, Triveni Turbine had reported a net profit of Rs 38.33 crore, posting a 38 percent jump from the corresponding period a year ago. The company's total income during the quarter came in at Rs 266.49 crore, as compared to Rs 189.61 crore in the quarter that ended June 2021.

Shares of Triveni Engineering and Industries are trading at Rs 272, up by 1.4 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

Also read: