Triveni Turbine board approves Rs 190-crore share buyback

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Mini The resultant shares to be bought back at the buy-back offer price shall be up to 54,28,571 equity shares, representing 1.68 percent of the total number of equity shares in the total paid-up equity capital of the company as on March 31, 2022, it said.

Steam turbine maker Triveni Turbine Ltd (TTL) on Wednesday approved Rs 190 crore -share buyback through the tender offer route. The buyback price for the offer has been decided at Rs 350 per share.

The company, in a regulatory filing, said, "The Board of Directors of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders, has approved a proposal to buy back from equity shareholders of the company up to 5,428,571 equity shares at a price of Rs 350 per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 190 crore, through the tender offer."

For the buyback, the company shall come up with a record date later.

The resultant shares to be bought back at the buy-back offer price shall be up to 54,28,571 equity shares, representing 1.68 percent of the equity shares in the total paid-up equity capital of the company as on March 31, 2022, it said.

The buyback offer size represents 24.79 percent and 22.86 percent of the aggregate of the company's fully paid-up equity capital and free reserves as per the standalone and consolidated audited financial statements of the company.

The buyback offer price represents a premium of 16.55 percent and 16.61 percent over the closing price of the equity shares on NSE and BSE, respectively, on October 27, 2022 — the day preceding the date when the intimation for considering and approving the proposed buyback offer was sent to the stock exchanges.

The board has constituted a committee called the 'Buyback Committee' to expedite matters related the proposed buy-back.

Further, the board has appointed Rajiv Sawhney, company secretary, the compliance officer in this regard.

The buyback offer is subject to the approval of the shareholders and all other applicable statutory approvals, it added.

Under a share buyback or repurchase, a company buys back its own shares from investors or shareholders. It is seen as an alternative, tax-efficient way to return money to shareholders.

Also Read: SBI chairman Dinesh Khara says no plan to list Mutual Fund for now

Triveni Turbine is a company with core competence in the area of designing and manufacturing up to 100 megawatt (MW) industrial steam turbines.