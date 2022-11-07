Triveni Engineering sees sugar production costs normalising going forward

The board also approved the proposal for the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares at Rs 350 per share

Triveni Engineering Ltd., one of India's largest integrated sugar producers expects sugar production costs to be much lower going forward.

Excluding exceptional items, the company reported a net loss of Rs 13 crore for the September quarter courtesy the higher production costs.

The Rs 1,401 crore exceptional gain is from the stake divestment in Triveni Turbine which it carried out recently.

The company's revenue increased 26 percent from last year to Rs 1,346 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA declined 58 percent to Rs 45 crore while margin fell to 3.4 percent from 10 percent due to losses in the sugar segment.

The sugar business reported a loss of Rs 25 crore in the September quarter. While total dispatches increased 23 percent, there were no exports of sugar in the first half of the current financial year. The first half of financial year 2022 saw 38,000 tonnes of sugar being exported.

The distillery business revenue increased 45 percent but margin fell 600 basis points due transfer prices of molasses, which were much lower in the earlier quarters.

The board also approved the proposal for the buyback of fully paid-up equity shares. The offer price of the buy-back has been decided at Rs 350 per share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 800 crore. The buyback price is at a premium of nearly 30 percent from Friday's closing.

Shares of Triveni Engineering gained as much as 6 percent on Monday before giving up most of them. The stock is currently trading 1.4 percent higher at Rs 274.65.

