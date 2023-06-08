Trigyn Technologies shares advance on extension of over $250 million contract with United Nations

Rest all the remaining terms and conditions of the contract remain unchanged, the company said.

Trigyn Technologies shares surged more than 7 percent on Thursday after the company announced that the United Nations has extended its contract with its wholly-owned subsidiary till the end of the ongoing calendar year 2023.

The contract between Trigyn’s subsidiary Trigyn Technologies Inc. and the United Nations has now been extended and shall expire on December 31, 2023.

The contract exists for the provision of IT Staffing Support Services for the Office of Information and Communications Technology (OICT), Trigyn said on June 8, 2023. As per the details of the contract, the United Nations will make a Not-To-Exceed Amount (NTE) amount of $259 million, which has been revised.

Rest all the remaining terms and conditions of the contract remain unchanged, the company said.

Trigyn Technologies' shares have gained 16 percent in the past one month and in the last three years the stock has given returns of 266 percent. The stock had hit its last 52-week high of Rs 124.35 apiece on September 16, 2022.

For the March quarter, Trigyn Technologies reported a 30.13 percent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.59 crore from Rs 3.71 crore in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Trigyn Technologies are trading 2 percent higher at Rs 108.85.