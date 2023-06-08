homemarket Newsstocks NewsTrigyn Technologies shares advance on extension of over $250 million contract with United Nations

Trigyn Technologies shares advance on extension of over $250 million contract with United Nations

Trigyn Technologies shares advance on extension of over $250 million contract with United Nations
1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 8, 2023 1:46:47 PM IST (Published)

Rest all the remaining terms and conditions of the contract remain unchanged, the company said.

Trigyn Technologies shares surged more than 7 percent on Thursday after the company announced that the United Nations has extended its contract with its wholly-owned subsidiary till the end of the ongoing calendar year 2023.

The contract between Trigyn’s subsidiary Trigyn Technologies Inc. and the United Nations has now been extended and shall expire on December 31, 2023.


The contract exists for the provision of IT Staffing Support Services for the Office of Information and Communications Technology (OICT), Trigyn said on June 8, 2023. As per the details of the contract, the United Nations will make a Not-To-Exceed Amount (NTE) amount of $259 million, which has been revised.

Rest all the remaining terms and conditions of the contract remain unchanged, the company said.

Trigyn Technologies' shares have gained 16 percent in the past one month and in the last three years the stock has given returns of 266 percent. The stock had hit its last 52-week high of Rs 124.35 apiece on September 16, 2022.

For the March quarter, Trigyn Technologies reported a 30.13 percent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.59 crore from Rs 3.71 crore in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Trigyn Technologies are trading 2 percent higher at Rs 108.85.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Trigyn Technologies

Recommended Articles

View All
Midair Musings | There is this paradox of soaring airfares and sky-high demand currently in India

Midair Musings | There is this paradox of soaring airfares and sky-high demand currently in India

Jun 8, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

World Brain Tumour Day | Low survival rate, high recurrence and poor patient prognosis — here's why this cancer remains a big challenge

Jun 8, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

Board wants me to shift gears, future focus will be on outcome & performance: Hero MotoCorp's Niranjan Gupta

Jun 7, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

PGA Tour, LIV Golf & DP World Tour merger: Has Saudi Arabia ‘bought’ professional golf?

Jun 7, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read