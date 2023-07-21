Trident gets European patent for process of homogeneous pores fabric manufacturing

The fabric manufactured by the patented process has the additional advantage of keeping the body warm as the fabric does not allow the body’s heat to transmit easily.

Trident Ltd. on Friday announced that it has been granted a patent by the European Patent Office for the process of manufacturing fabric with homogeneous pores.

The above-mentioned process includes a method to produce air-rich yarn and fabric having pores throughout the cross-section of the fabric. This helps in producing air-rich fabrics and yarns that have features such as high wettability, quick absorbency, easy drying, and increased thickness.

Getting approval on this manufacturing process from the European Patent Office has solidified further recognition of the ‘quality of innovation being carried out by Trident’.

The fabric manufactured using this process has the additional advantage of keeping the body warm as the fabric does not allow the body’s heat to transmit easily.

These air-rich towels will have a feature that allows them to bloom after each wash, thus making them look new despite multiple washes.

Shares of Trident ended 1.46 percent higher at Rs 33.28 on Friday.