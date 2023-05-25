Trident shares fall 6% after Textile business leads to 16% revenue drop in Q4

Profit after tax dropped 28 percent year-on-year to Rs 131 crore compared to Rs 181 crore in the March quarter of FY22.

Shares of textiles and chemical maker Trident Ltd. fell over 6 percent on Thursday after the company reported a 16 percent year-on-year drop in revenue for the March quarter.

Dragged by the weak performance of its textiles business segment, the company's revenue declined 16 percent to Rs 1,573 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 1,870 crore in the year-ago period. However, on a sequential basis, the company saw a marginal drop of 3 percent in revenue compared to Rs 1,618 crore in the December quarter.