Trident reports decline in production across businesses in November

Except for paper, the production volume of bath linen, bed linen and yarn rose up to 15 percent month-on-month compared to October 2022.

Textiles and chemicals manufacturer Trident Ltd. reported a nearly 35 percent decline in production volume year-on-year in November 2022, led by a sharp fall in bed linen and yarn output.

The company said that its bath linen production volume declined by 7.52 percent year-on-year to 4,533 metric tonnes (MT) in November 2022 compared to 4,902 MT in the year-ago period.

Bed Linen volume dropped 35 percent to 2.21 million metres (MM) in November 2022 from 3.4 MM a year ago while yarn output declined 24 percent to 8,242 MT in the month from 10,894 MT a year ago.

Paper production also declined by nearly 7 percent to 12,061 MT in the month under review from 12,962 MT in the year-ago period.

However, chemical production rose by 3.23 percent to 9,164 MT in November 2022 from 8,877 MT a year ago, while on a monthly basis the output jumped nearly threefold from 3,173 MT in October 2022.

The Ludhiana-headquartered textiles maker announced this month that it received a patent for the ‘Fabric and Method of Manufacturing Fabric’ from the Patent Office India.

Trident Ltd. is the flagship company of the USD 3 billion conglomerate Trident Group. Trident is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer.

The company operates in three major business segments: textiles, paper, and chemicals. It has manufacturing facilities in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

Trident Ltd. reported a 15 percent decline in sales to Rs 14,37.67 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 16,91.59 crore in the year-ago period. Its profit dropped sharply to Rs 37.39 crore from Rs 234.59 crore in the year-ago quarter.