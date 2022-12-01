Trident shares gain after receiving patent for ‘Fabric and Method of Manufacturing Fabric’

The invention comprises a method of producing fabric by subjecting it to a special treatment, thereby obtaining increased air space in the resultant fabric.

Textile major Trident Ltd. on Thursday received a patent for the ‘Fabric and Method of Manufacturing Fabric’ from the Patent Office India.

The company said that the new technology will help deliver special soft towels without the usage of any chemical-based fibres, enabling it to save the environment and also deliver soft luxury towels in the Indian Market.

Explaining the patented technique, the Ludhiana-headquartered textiles manufacturer said that the invention comprises a method of producing fabric by subjecting it to a special treatment, thereby obtaining increased air space in the resultant fabric.

Trident Ltd. is the flagship company of the $3 billion conglomerate Trident Group. Trident is a vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer.

The company operates in three major business segments: textiles, paper, and chemicals. It has manufacturing facilities in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

Trident Ltd. reported a 15 percent decline in sales to Rs 14,37.67 crore in the September quarter from Rs 16,91.59 crore in the year-ago period. Its profit dropped sharply to Rs 37.39 crore from Rs 234.59 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares rose by 2.41 percent to close at Rs 36.15 on the BSE.