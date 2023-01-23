Trent to manufacture intimate wear and other apparel in 50:50 JV with MAS Amity

Trent Ltd operates a portfolio of retail concepts, while MAS Holdings is the largest apparel tech company in South Asia.

Mumbai-based Trent Ltd., the retail arm of Tata Group, has entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with MAS Amity Pte. Ltd. Trent has formed the 50:50 Joint Venture for sourcing, designing, and manufacturing lingerie, activewear, and related products.

Trent and MAS will combine their expertise to undertake the design, development, and manufacturing of a range of intimate wear and other apparel products. The JV will initially facilitate the design and sourcing of related products.

Both companies believe that this collaboration will deepen Trent's ability to offer fully owned brands at its retail stores while enabling MAS to expand its international presence.

