English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Trent to manufacture intimate wear and other apparel in 50:50 JV with MAS Amity

Trent to manufacture intimate wear and other apparel in 50:50 JV with MAS Amity

Trent to manufacture intimate wear and other apparel in 50:50 JV with MAS Amity
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.COMJan 23, 2023 1:03:29 PM IST (Published)

Trent Ltd operates a portfolio of retail concepts, while MAS Holdings is the largest apparel tech company in South Asia.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Trent share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Budget 2023: Why we need more reliable and responsive healthcare infrastructure

Budget 2023: Why we need more reliable and responsive healthcare infrastructure

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off

Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off

Jan 21, 2023 IST18 Min(s) Read

Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf

Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf

Jan 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why Bihar wants a caste survey and BJP is not interested

Explained: Why Bihar wants a caste survey and BJP is not interested

Jan 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Mumbai-based Trent Ltd., the retail arm of Tata Group, has entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with MAS Amity Pte. Ltd. Trent has formed the 50:50 Joint Venture for sourcing, designing, and manufacturing lingerie, activewear, and related products.


Trent and MAS will combine their expertise to undertake the design, development, and manufacturing of a range of intimate wear and other apparel products. The JV will initially facilitate the design and sourcing of related products.

Both companies believe that this collaboration will deepen Trent's ability to offer fully owned brands at its retail stores while enabling MAS to expand its international presence.

Trent Ltd. operates a portfolio of retail concepts, while MAS Holdings is the largest apparel tech company in South Asia.

The Trent Ltd. stock is trading 0.093 percent higher at Rs 1,183.40.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Trent Ltd

Previous Article

After Bengaluru, Hero Moto begins delivering the Vida V1 scooter in Jaipur

Next Article

Republic Day: Airspace curbs in national capital for 8 days this month

X