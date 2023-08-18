Trent Share Price: Stock at all-time high, to be included in Nifty Next 50 index

Shares of Tata Group retail firm Trent Ltd. gained nearly 3 percent on Friday after news that the stock will be part of the Nifty Next 50 index.

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Thursday announced a rejig in its key indices, in which it mentioned the inclusion of Trent in the Nifty Next 50 index with effect from September 29.

Besides Trent, stocks like Punjab National Bank, Shriram Finance, TVS Motor and Zydus Lifesciences have also made it to the Nifty 50 index.

According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, Trent's inclusion in the Nifty Next 50 index is likely to result in potential inflows of $44 million into Trent.

The Nifty Next 50 index is a sensitive index that tracks 50 largecap stocks that rank after the top 50 Nifty stocks (Nifty 50 index) in terms of free float market capitalization.

Free float market capitalisation is the portion of the share capital which is available for the public to trade in the stock market. It is calculated by multiplying the stock price with the number of shares available in the market.

The Nifty Next 50 index companies are seen as strong contenders for their inclusion in the benchmark Nifty 50 index going ahead.

Shares of Trend gained as much as 2.7 percent to an all-time high of Rs 2,028.1. The stock has now gained in seven out of the last eight trading sessions.

Earlier this month, Trent reported an over 45 percent year-on-year jump in its June quarter net profit to Rs 166.7 crore. Revenue for the quarter also grew by a similar quantum.

Shares of Trent are trading 1.6 percent higher at Rs 2,006. The stock is up nearly 50 percent on a year-to-date basis.