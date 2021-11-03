Trent gains the most on Nifty200; strong Q2 results push shares 9% higher

Trent shares jumped as much as 9 percent on Wednesday and were the top gainers on the Nifty 200 index after the company reported robust numbers for the quarter ended September. A positive analyst commentary also aided gains in the stock.

The stock opened with a gain of 5.6 percent today. At 12:13 pm, shares were 5.7 percent higher at Rs 1,096.60 on the BSE.

The company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 1,178 crore with a growth of 101 percent over the last year’s corresponding period while profit after tax as attributable to the equity shareholders of the company was Rs 93 crore as compared to a loss of Rs 72 crore in Q2 FY21.

Trent remains focused and committed to its agenda of accelerated store expansion. As of date, 191 Westside and 147 Zudio stores are operational, the company said.

Despite the second wave and consequent disruptions, Trent saw a rapid recovery in the customer offtake starting from mid-June as the businesses reopened in many markets.

“Trent is India’s leading retailer with a presence across various consumer categories (400+ stores). The inherent strength of brands (Westside, Zudio, Star, Zara) and accelerated store additions have led Trent to be among the fastest-growing companies in our retail coverage universe,” ICICI Securities said in its report.

According to the brokerage, robust and industry-leading performance during challenging times with the company posting its highest ever quarterly revenue in Q2 FY22 and strong operating margins will continue to justify the stock’s premium valuations. This has led ICICI Securities to maintain its ‘buy’ rating on the stock.

Meanwhile, Dolat Capital said Trent is reportedly a structural play on India’s huge apparel opportunity while upgrading its rating on the stock to ‘buy’ from ‘accumulate’.