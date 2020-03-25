  • SENSEX
Market volatile; Sensex, Nifty trade higher; RIL, Maruti lead
Asian shares track Wall Street surge as US stimulus hopes grow
Crude oil futures rise, but weak support seen
Rupee opens 15 paise higher at 76.07/USD
Treat with caution: rocketing stocks aren't cause for comfort

Updated : March 25, 2020 12:43 PM IST

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 11.37 percent, its largest one-day percentage gain since 1933, while the S&P 500 jumped 9.38 percent to 2,447.33, its biggest one-day percentage rise since 2008.
"These 8 percent rallies are not necessarily signs of health," said Christopher Murphy, co-head of derivatives at Susquehanna Financial Group.
India likely to unveil Rs 1.5 lakh crore-plus stimulus package to tackle coronavirus downturn

Government sanctions Rs 1,340-crore recapitalisation of regional rural banks

Vashi APMC, which supplies food to Mumbai region, may run out of stock in 1 day

