Transformers and Rectifiers Share Price: Stock jumps on winning Rs 134 crore order

The stock had hit a lower circuit on July 20 following the report of GETCO deciding to stop dealing with the company for alleging fraud in dispatch certificates.

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. (TRIL) surged as much as 5 percent on Wednesday after the company announced bagging orders worth Rs 134 crore from a central utility.

The leading electric equipment manufacturer in an exchange filing stated that it has been awarded orders from a central utility, taking its total order book to Rs 1,955 crore as of date.

“The said orders fall under the normal course of business,” it mentioned.

“The Company continuously strives to deliver quality products and services and over a period of time has become a leading manufacturer of transformers in the country,” TRIL stated.

The new order win has come amidst the company being surrounded with allegations of submission of forged Material Dispatch Clearance Certificates related to supply of transformers to Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO).

TRIL on Tuesday clarified that it has suspended two employees after an internal investigation into allegations of procedural lapses by GETCO.

Taking the cognizance of the charges by GETCO, TRIL has commenced internal investigation and will take the necessary actions, it informed bourses.

The company had bagged a contract from GETCO for the supply of 29 transformers and one reactor to GETCO. It has supplied 24 transformers and one reactor so far under the contract.

Since July 20, the stock has rebounded by around 7 percent.