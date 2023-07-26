CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsTransformers and Rectifiers Share Price: Stock jumps on winning Rs 134 crore order

Transformers and Rectifiers Share Price: Stock jumps on winning Rs 134 crore order

Transformers and Rectifiers Share Price: Stock jumps on winning Rs 134 crore order
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 26, 2023 1:08:29 PM IST (Published)

The stock had hit a lower circuit on July 20 following the report of GETCO deciding to stop dealing with the company for alleging fraud in dispatch certificates.

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. (TRIL) surged as much as 5 percent on Wednesday after the company announced bagging orders worth Rs 134 crore from a central utility.

Share Market Live

The leading electric equipment manufacturer in an exchange filing stated that it has been awarded orders from a central utility, taking its total order book to Rs 1,955 crore as of date.


“The said orders fall under the normal course of business,” it mentioned.

“The Company continuously strives to deliver quality products and services and over a period of time has become a leading manufacturer of transformers in the country,” TRIL stated.

The new order win has come amidst the company being surrounded with allegations of submission of forged Material Dispatch Clearance Certificates related to supply of transformers to Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO).

The stock had hit a lower circuit on July 20 following the report of GETCO deciding to stop dealing with the company for alleging fraud in dispatch certificates.

TRIL on Tuesday clarified that it has suspended two employees after an internal investigation into allegations of procedural lapses by GETCO.

Taking the cognizance of the charges by GETCO, TRIL has commenced internal investigation and will take the necessary actions, it informed bourses.

The company had bagged a contract from GETCO for the supply of 29 transformers and one reactor to GETCO. It has supplied 24 transformers and one reactor so far under the contract.

Since July 20, the stock has rebounded by around 7 percent.

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers are trading 4 percent higher at Rs 91.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Transformers &amp; Rectifiers

Recommended Articles

View All
Zoomed Out | The US Fed dilemma: hike interest rate or keep pressing the pause button

Zoomed Out | The US Fed dilemma: hike interest rate or keep pressing the pause button

Jul 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Explainer | India promises ’new era’ for multi-state cooperatives

Explainer | India promises ’new era’ for multi-state cooperatives

Jul 26, 2023 IST5 Min Read

India’s top 4 IT firms lose over 17,700 employees in a quarter — When will tech hiring pick up?

India’s top 4 IT firms lose over 17,700 employees in a quarter — When will tech hiring pick up?

Jul 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Leaders Speak | An expert's take on the evolving role of HR in driving ESG initiatives

Leaders Speak | An expert's take on the evolving role of HR in driving ESG initiatives

Jul 26, 2023 IST5 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X