Transformers and Rectifiers India wins new orders worth Rs 145 crore

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd.'s shares climbed as much as 6.4 percent in intraday trade on Tuesday after the company announced that it has received two orders worth Rs 145 crore from well-known Indian companies.

With this order, the company’s order book as on October 18, 2022, stands at Rs 1,521 crore.

No further details were disclosed about the order.

Over the past year, the Transformers and Rectifiers (India) stock has rallied 85 percent compared with a 4.6 percent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 index during the same period.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) are one of the leading manufacturers of a wide range of transformers globally. Today, it is the second-largest transformer-manufacturing company in India based on capacity.

In the first quarter that ended in June 2022, the company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 277.71 crore, up over 30% compared to the same quarter a year ago due to better executions of orders.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at Rs 22.39 crore compared to Rs 17.97 crore last year due to better utilization of resources and a good product mix.

Shares cooled off from the day's high to end 3.2 percent higher at Rs 56.45.