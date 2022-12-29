Transformers and Rectifiers India shares ends higher after Rs 123 crore order win

With the new orders the Transformers and Rectifiers’ order book as on December 29, 2022, stands at Rs 1,513 crore.

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. ended 3 percent higher on Thursday after the company won orders worth Rs 123 crore from a central utility.

The leading manufacturer of transformers informed the bourses on Thursday that it has been awarded orders of Transformers and with the new orders the company’s order book as on December 29, 2022, stands at Rs 1,513 crore.

No more details were revealed about the latest orders by the company.

For the quarter ending September 2022, the company’s net profit jumped 141.6 percent to Rs 11.5 crore from Rs 4.76 crore in the same quarter in the year-ago period. The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 35.99 crore compared to Rs 22.74 crore in the September 2021 quarter.

Currently, it is the second-largest transformer-manufacturing company in the country in terms of capacity. The company develops world class power, distribution, furnace and speciality transformers at its three plants near Ahmedabad.

TRIL is one of the leading manufacturers of a wide range of transformers globally.

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers ended 2.8 percent higher at Rs 56.70.

The stock is up 53 percent year-to-date.