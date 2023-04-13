English
Transformers & Rectifiers bags order worth Rs 192 crore from a central utility - Shares gain

By Bhavyata Kagrana  Apr 13, 2023 12:28:44 PM IST

With this order, the company’s orderbook has risen to Rs 1,691 crore till date.

Transformers and Rectifiers on Thursday informed that it has bagged an award for transformers for total contract value of Rs 192 crore from one of the central utility. With this order, the company’s orderbook has risen to Rs 1,691 crore till date.

No more details were revealed about the latest orders by the company.
For the December quarter, the company reported 100 percent growth in its net profit to Rs 13.8 crore from Rs 5.2 crore in the previous quarter. However, on a year-on-year basis, the company reported a 2.6 percent drop in revenue.
Also Read | Tata Power gears up to face power demand which is likely to surge further
On December 29, 2022 the company had bagged orders worth Rs 123 crore from a central utility. Prior to this, in October, Transformers and Rectifiers had received two orders worth Rs 145 crore from well-known Indian companies.
Transformers and Rectifiers is one of India’s largest transformer-manufacturing company in terms of capacity. The company develops world class power, distribution, furnace and specialty transformers at its three plants near Ahmedabad. Transformer and Rectifier India (TRIL) is also one of the leading manufacturers of a wide range of transformers globally.
Shares of Transformers & Rectifiers are trading off the day's high at Rs 65.20, up 0.85 percent.
Also Read | Discoms' outstanding dues to gencos decline to near Rs 91,000 crore, says RK Singh
Transformers and Rectifiers
