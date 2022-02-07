Traditional stocks better than new age IPOs; tough year ahead to make money: Samir Arora

Helios Capital’s Samir Arora believes that the US Fed will hike rates much faster than earlier anticipated and in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said that it makes more sense to look at traditional blue chips rather than the new age IPOs hitting the markets.

The ongoing debate on the street is whether the new age IPO investments are worth the money considering market volatility and the upcoming monetary tightening by central banks across the world, especially the US Federal Reserve.

Helios Capital’s Samir Arora believes that the US Fed will hike rates much faster than earlier anticipated and in an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said that it makes more sense to look at traditional blue chips rather than the new age IPOs hitting the markets.

He said, "There is no need to try these new things right now because the new is what is being attacked because the new had a lot of expectations and a lot of money coming in. I think that is getting clogged in the US and it is just a matter of a few months that it will happen in India where somebody will not get new funding and will have to do a down round, I don't think anybody is buying any of these new-age IPOs for the next week, six months."

Arora believes that 2022 will be a tough year to make windfall gains.

“In India in the short term, this LIC overhang is there, it is too big an amount for one two month window. Plus, I think that the new IPOs have gone for a six so if that stops the stress in the private market, where many of the companies may have been waiting for further funding or IPO exits, that is going to clog all those guys,” he explained.

What is Samir Arora betting on? “Our top three holdings are banks which is ICICI Bank number one, State Bank of India number two and HDFC Bank number three,” he said explaining that the financial sector is doing well and poised to go higher.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video

For a ball by ball commentary on how today's markets (Feb 7) are faring, please click here