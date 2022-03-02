Trading on NSE IFSC for Amazon, Tesla, 6 other US stocks to begin tomorrow. Check details

NSE International Exchange (NSE IFSC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), on Wednesday, said it will start trading Amazon, Tesla, 6 other US stocks from Thursday onwards (March 3).

The exchange has received approval to trade receipts of top 50 US-based stocks which include Apple, Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Nike, P&G, Coca-Cola, and Exxon Mobil.

However, only eight will be available from Thursday. This include Amazon, Apple, Alphabet (Google), Netflix, Tesla, Meta (Facebook), Walmart, and Microsoft.

The trading currency will be US Dollars and the minimum ticket size is $0.01. The trading will start at 8:30 PM on day one to 2:30 PM the next day.

According to NSE IFSC, investors will be able to hold the depository receipts in their own Demat accounts opened in GIFT City and will be entitled to receive corporate action benefits pertaining to the underlying stock.

"The product enables resident individuals to easily and cost-effectively invest in US stocks under the LRS framework of RBI (which permits the resident individuals to remit up to $2,50,000 per financial year for any permitted current or capital account transaction)," the exchange had said in last year.

According to the exchange, the offering will be in the form of un-sponsored depository receipts. The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has facilitated the same under the regulatory sandbox. The entire trading, clearing, settlement and holding of US stocks will be under the regulatory structure of IFSC Authority.

The initiative is a first of its kind at IFSC where Indian retail investors will be able to transact on the NSE IFSC platform under the liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) limits prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The business model offered by NSE-IFSC will not only provide an additional investment opportunity to the Indian investors but also make the entire process of investment easy and at a low cost.

Investors will be provided with an option to trade in fractional quantity or value when compared to the underlying shares traded in US markets. The proposed framework will make US stocks affordable to Indian retail investors.

Situated in Gujarat’s International Finance Tech City (GIFT-City), NSE IFSC was launched as a global trading platform, offering easy access for foreign investors, multiple products, lower trading costs, longer trading hours and all transactions traded and settled in US dollars.