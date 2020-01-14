Trading in Coffee Day Enterprises, CG Power to be suspended from February 3

India’s major bourses BSE and NSE will suspend trading in shares of Coffee Day Enterprises and CG Power Industrial Solutions from February 3 for not declaring quarterly results.

This is in contravention of market regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) listing norms pertaining to the submission of quarterly financial results. The exchanges have said that if companies comply with the provisions of listing norms before January 29, trading in shares will not be suspended.

These companies have not submitted the financial results for April-June 2019 and July-September 2019 quarters and not paid the fine levied for non-compliance, as required under the listing norms prescribed by SEBI.