Berkshire Hathaway Inc. stock is trading at more than $421,000 per Class A share and only is expected to rise more. Normally this wouldn't be a cause for concern, but the stock price is quickly approaching the maximum limit of digits that exchange computers can handle currently.

The exchange computers use a 32-bit system to store data in binary, the computer language made out of zeros and ones. The largest possible number is two to the power of 32 minus one, which is 4,294,967,295.

Since stock prices are often depicted up to 4 decimal digits, the maximum possible price that can be displayed is $429,496.7295. Worryingly close to the levels of Class A share prices of Berkshire Hathaway.

Nasdaq Tuesday temporarily stopped displaying the prices for the Class A shares of Berkshire Hathaway over various data feeds. Even other stock exchanges like IEX Group Inc., had said months earlier that it would stop taking orders in Class A shares "due to an internal price limitation within the trading system," a Wall Steet Journal report said.

Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares far outstrip any other share currently being traded in the US. The second-highest stock prices (on an absolute basis) are of NVR Inc., with a price of around $5,100.

The reason for the astronomical prices is mostly because of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO and Chairman Warren Buffet's decision on splitting stocks.

Warren Buffet, who recently announced Greg Able as his successor, refuses to execute a stock split because it would open up the company to unsophisticated investors.

The company instead offers its Class B shares for those looking to invest at a lower price point.

While NASDAQ rushes to upgrade its systems along with other exchanges in a similar position, NYSE has confirmed that Berkshire's listing wouldn't be affected by its own systems.