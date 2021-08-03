Trade Setup: Will Bank Nifty make a comeback? Check key market cues before Tuesday’s session

Auto stocks lifted the Sensex and Nifty higher on Monday as monthly data showed a recovery in July sales. Nifty Bank closed flat.

What do the charts suggest for Nifty50?

The Nifty50 index has formed a small positive candle with a long lower shadow, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, on Monday’s market performance. "This pattern signals the emergence of strength in the market to sustain higher levels, after choppy movement in the past few sessions. This is a positive indication and one may expect further upside," he said.

The index is now placed at the edge of an upside breakout of the immediate resistance at around 15,860-15,880 levels. A sustainable move above the 15,880 mark is likely to pull the market towards the next round of upside in the near term, Shetti said. "The uptrend status of Nifty looks intact long-term weekly and monthly charts. The formation of consistent long lower shadows in the last three weekly candles indicates higher chances of upside breakout of the broader range movement," he added.

Going by the recent trend, whenever we see Nifty50 reaching all-time highs of 15,900-15,970, global nervousness drags the market lower. It would be interesting to see how the global peers behave in the next couple of sessions, said Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical & Derivatives at Angel Broking.

A move beyond the mentioned range could lead to some momentum on the higher side. On the flipside, levels of 15,830 and 15,790 are seen as intraday supports, he added.

Here are key things to know about the market before Tuesday's session:

SGX Nifty futures hint at weak start

At 7:11 am on Tuesday, Nifty futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the NSE Nifty50 index in India -- were down 40.50 points or 0.25 percent at 15,870.50, signalling a sluggish start for the Indian equity market.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is at the strike price of 15,900, and then 16,000. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest can be seen at 15,800, and next only at 15,500, according to data from NSE. This indicates that immediate resistance can be expected at the 15,900 mark, followed by 16,000, and support comes in at the 15,800-15,500 levels.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: "The index has completed a corrective pattern at 15,515 and rebounded rapidly, on the basis of which, we can see it crossing the 16,000 level without any major effort. Above 16000, Nifty will rise to 16,200 or 16,270 levels. Short-term support has gone from 15,600 to 15,700. There should be a strategy to buy on the dip," said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

"A sustainable move above the initial hurdle of 15,880 is expected to pull Nifty towards the next crucial area of 15,960-16,000 and higher in the short term. Immediate support is placed at 15,830," said Shetty.

Nifty Bank: Buying interest is clearly missing in the banking index, as it is lingering around the key moving average of 34,200-33,900 but showing no real strength. For the coming session, 35,000 followed by 35,200 are to be seen as stiff hurdles. "If Nifty has to reach the millstone of 16,000, Bank Nifty needs to come out of its slumber phase. On the flipside, immediate support is placed at 34,500," said Chavan of Angel Broking.

Volatility gauge

India VIX index -- a measure of volatility in the market -- finished nearly unchanged after gyrating around the flatline between 11.52 and 13.09.

Calm before the storm

Nifty50 registered yet another doji, indicating indecision, while the 15,900 region kept a lid on advances, as it has done several times in the last one month, said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services. "But there appears to be a storm brewing behind the calm, as the hanging man pattern formed today assures us of a gap opening tomorrow," he said.

Global markets

Most Asian stock markets moved lower on Tuesday.. While Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 0.89 percent, China's Shanghai Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.50 percent each.

Overnight on Wall Street, main indices gave up initial gains amid worries about the Delta variant of the coronavirus and a slowing US economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.28 percent, the S&P 500 declined 0.18 percent, and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite eked out a gain of 0.06 percent.

On Monday, European shares pushed higher as increased dealmaking activity and a batch of strong financial sector earnings. The UK's FTSE index rose 0.70 percent, while France's CAC and Germany's DAX indices rose 0.95 percent and 0.16 percent respectively.

FII/DII flow

Foreign institutional investors pulled out a net Rs 1,539.88 crore from the Indian capital market on Monday, exchange data showed. Domestic institutional investors, however, poured in Rs 1,505.82 crore.

Earnings to watch

Bharti Airtel, Bank of India, Dabur, Adani Ports, Godrej Properties, Tata Consumer and Indian Overseas Bank are among the companies scheduled to report their quarterly earnings on Monday. Shipping Corporation, Barbeque Nation, Bhampur Sugar, Kajaria Ceramics, Kalpataru Power, Kirloskar Brothers, Prataap Snacks, Everest Industries and NOCIL will also post their results on the same day.