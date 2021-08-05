Trade Setup: Nifty50 to meet profit booking at higher levels? Check key market cues before Friday’s session

Dalal Street managed to extend its record-breaking spree to for the third session in a row on Thursday, a day ahead of the outcome of the RBI's policy meeting. Though the bulls looked fatigued by noon, they took charge in the second half of the day amid positive global cues. IT and FMCG stocks were in demand.

So, what do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle with upper and lower shadows, a pattern that technically indicates a doji type pattern (not a classical one) at all-time highs, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

"Such a formation after a reasonable upmove could be considered as confusion among participants. Sometimes such movements result in a reversal or a downward correction from highs. Having moved up sharply during the upside breakout, minor profit booking from highs is likely," he said.

Profit booking coming?

"On the daily chart, the Nifty has created a long-legged doji. Based on that, we could see a temporary halt to the current momentum. It is advisable to take profit on long positions between 16,350 and 16,400, and in case Nifty50 drops to 16,200-16,150, we should buy with a stop loss at 16,000," said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President-Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities.

"Technically, the larger texture of the market is positive and is likely to continue in the medium term. However, some profit booking at higher levels is not ruled out near 16,350-16,375 resistance levels," he added.

Here are key things to know about the market before Friday's session:

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is at the strike price of 16,300, and then 16,400. On the other hand, there is high put open interest at the stroke price of 16,200, according to data from NSE. This indicates that immediate resistance can be expected at the 16,300 mark, followed by 16,400, and immediate support comes in at 16,200.

Key levels to watch out for

Nifty50: "Going forward, 16,300 will be very quick resistance. If the index manages to sustain above 16,300, we may see it march towards 16,400 quickly, but if it fails, some profit booking may be seen towards the 16,200-16,100 zone. Overall support is placed at 16,000," said Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Nifty Bank: Bank Nifty indicates pressure from higher levels near 36,200 reached on Wednesday, said Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Equity99. For Friday, he said immediate support is at 35,750, followed by 35,600- 35,400, and key resistance at 36,000-36,200, and then 36,450.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price, suggesting a build-up of long positions:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) RBLBANK 38,349,600 183 1.08% 16.83% LALPATHLAB 498,750 3,941.75 2.73% 14.64% GUJGASLTD 1,411,250 773 0.04% 12.22% ICICIGI 1,658,775 1,453.50 0.18% 11.94% EICHERMOT 2,312,100 2,712 3.27% 11.52%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IBULHSGFIN 40,055,100 271.4 -0.02% -3.16% CANBK 63,612,000 155.1 -0.51% -1.56% TITAN 5,241,000 1,801.10 -0.28% -0.89% GRASIM 7,197,675 1,533.90 -1.06% -0.75% PFIZER 299,750 5,849.90 -0.49% -0.58%

(Decrease in open interest and price)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) NAVINFLUOR 527,175 3,712 2.65% -3.93% COFORGE 1,441,200 4,735 0.12% -3.34% PAGEIND 68,820 32,896.80 0.59% -1.83% DABUR 14,252,500 590.95 0.12% -1.71% M&MFIN 42,296,000 156.1 1.07% -1.15%

(Increase in open interest and a decrease in price)

Short-covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) SBILIFE 5,180,250 1,137.20 -0.14% 94.74% BOSCHLTD 174,100 14,880 -3.79% 28.43% SBIN 88,666,500 443 -3.32% 16.12% ESCORTS 3,982,550 1,228 -0.83% 14.54% AARTIIND 2,647,750 928.4 -1.94% 12.33%

(Decrease in open interest and an increase in price)

Volatility gauge

India VIX index -- a measure of volatility in the market -- eased 2.57 percent to end at 12.87, having slumped as much as 15.22 percent to 11.20 earlier on Thursday.

Global markets

S&P 500 futures were last seen trading 0.24 percent higher, indicating a positive start ahead on Wall Street. European shares hit all-time highs amid strong earnings before trimming gains. The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched up 0.3 percent, extending gains that took it to all-time highs this week. Analysts eyed a policy decision from the Bank of England due later in the day.

FII/DII flow

Foreign institutional investors bought Indian equities worth a net Rs 2,828.57 crore on Wednesday -- their second straight net purchase, exchange data showed. Domestic institutional investors, however, pulled out Rs 411.36 crore.

Earnings to watch

Hindalco, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, SAIL, Tata Power, Berger Paints and Bharat Electronics are scheduled to report their earnings for the quarter ended June on Friday. Voltas, Zee Entertainment, Aarti Industries, Alkem, AU Bank, APL Apollo Tubes, Indigo Paints, Abbot India, JK Tyre, Dhani Services and Graphite are also among the companies due to post their quarterly numbers on the same day.