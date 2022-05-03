Trade setup for May 4: Is Nifty50 preparing for a bounceback?

Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to a second straight session on Monday, though recovering most of the day's losses. Losses in IT, auto and consumer stocks pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in financial and metal shares arrested the fall.
All eyes will be on the launch of LIC's mega initial share sale -- the country's biggest of all time, due to hit the Street on Wednesday.
What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?
The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart, indicating rangebound action at the support zone of 16,900 where reasonable buying has emerged in the past, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
Shetti sees the possibility of another round of bounce in the short term.
However, long-term charts remain weak and lack lack of strength to sustain the bounce could eventually lead to a decisive move to 17,000-16,800 levels in the near term, he warns.
More rangebound moves ahead?
The index is holding the 16,800 level but failing to show a sustained momentum, and the market appears to be consolidating within a broad range of 16,800-17,400, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.
He does not expect a trending move unless the Nifty escapes the 16,800-17,400 band. "With the volatility index well above 20, the market may be about to break the trading range in the near future," he said.
Here are key things to know about the market before the May 4 session:
Global markets
Wall Street indices moved higher led by financial shares, as investors braced for an aggressive rate hike by the Fed this week to tame inflation. The S&P 500 rose 0.9 percent, the Dow Jones 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 0.4 percent.
European markets edged higher after a string of upbeat earnings reports and as banking shares rose on government bond yields hitting fresh highs in anticipation of quicker interest rate hikes. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.4 percent at the last count.
What to expect on Dalal Street
HDFC Securities' Shetti expects a minor upside in the coming 1-2 sessions, but fears the market could retest its support levels.
"A limited upside and a higher possibility of a decisive downside breakout persists in the market," he said.
Key levels to watch out for
The 50-scrip index remains below all of its six main simple moving averages.
Period (No. of sessions)
|Simple moving average
|Signal
|5
|17,131.2
|Bearish
|10
|17,131.2
|Bearish
|20
|17,401.9
|Bearish
|50
|17,103.2
|Bearish
|100
|17,284.6
|Bearish
|200
|17,232.9
|Bearish
Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, pointed out the following levels:
|Index
|Support
|Resistance
|Nifty50
|16,700
|17,200
|Nifty Bank
|35,500
|36,500
FII/DII activity
Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 1,853.5
crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,951.1 crore.
Call/put open interest
The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike of 17,500, with 1.3 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,600, with 1.1 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 17,000, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and the next at 16,000, with nearly 87,000 contracts.
This suggests immediate resistance at 17,500 and immediate support at the 17,000 mark.
Long build-up
Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
|Symbol
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|TATACHEM
|51,13,000
|1,041.75
|10.63%
|19.11%
|CANFINHOME
|32,02,875
|638.15
|7.35%
|11.81%
|ALKEM
|2,32,800
|3,276.90
|0.26%
|8.42%
|GNFC
|32,12,300
|836.5
|0.49%
|7.65%
|HONAUT
|5,010
|39,912.50
|0.09%
|6.59%
Long unwinding
|Symbol
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|ASTRAL
|4,86,200
|2,063
|-4.32%
|-12.39%
|ASHOKLEY
|3,35,74,500
|126.5
|-0.71%
|-6.34%
|PERSISTENT
|4,89,900
|4,156
|-3.93%
|-4.23%
|HEROMOTOCO
|33,99,000
|2,492.05
|-0.77%
|-4.22%
|HAVELLS
|48,07,000
|1,290
|-1.98%
|-3.98%
(Decrease in open interest as well as price)
Short covering
|Symbol
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|HINDPETRO
|1,36,26,900
|273.95
|1%
|-8.38%
|PETRONET
|1,67,16,000
|208.4
|2.13%
|-6.10%
|LAURUSLABS
|80,28,900
|595
|1.88%
|-5.15%
|ITC
|8,71,61,600
|262.65
|1.33%
|-3.69%
|TATAPOWER
|9,83,77,875
|249.35
|2.72%
|-3.40%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
Short build-up
|Symbol
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|DIXON
|5,43,250
|3,965.50
|-7.77%
|39.42%
|ESCORTS
|27,80,800
|1,590
|-3.15%
|37.82%
|AARTIIND
|22,84,800
|849.05
|-4.64%
|16.63%
|MCX
|20,60,100
|1,432
|-0.03%
|15.82%
|METROPOLIS
|2,92,000
|2,269.20
|-3.42%
|11.64%
(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
52-week highs
A total of seven stocks on the BSE 500 -- the bourse's broadest index -- hit 52-week highs: Indian Hotels, Amber, Crisil, Mangalore Refinery, GHCL, Gujarat Alkalies and NLC India.
52-week lows
Five stocks on the index hit 52-week lows: Zomato, RBL Bank, Rallis, Sanofi and Solara.
Fear index
The India VIX -- known in market parlance as the fear index -- jumped 4.5 percent to settle at 20.3 on Monday.