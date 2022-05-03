Trade setup for May 4: Is Nifty50 preparing for a bounceback?

Indian equity benchmarks extended losses to a second straight session on Monday, though recovering most of the day's losses. Losses in IT, auto and consumer stocks pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in financial and metal shares arrested the fall.

All eyes will be on the launch of LIC's mega initial share sale -- the country's biggest of all time, due to hit the Street on Wednesday.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart, indicating rangebound action at the support zone of 16,900 where reasonable buying has emerged in the past, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Shetti sees the possibility of another round of bounce in the short term.

However, long-term charts remain weak and lack lack of strength to sustain the bounce could eventually lead to a decisive move to 17,000-16,800 levels in the near term, he warns.

More rangebound moves ahead?

The index is holding the 16,800 level but failing to show a sustained momentum, and the market appears to be consolidating within a broad range of 16,800-17,400, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

He does not expect a trending move unless the Nifty escapes the 16,800-17,400 band. "With the volatility index well above 20, the market may be about to break the trading range in the near future," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the May 4 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices moved higher led by financial shares, as investors braced for an aggressive rate hike by the Fed this week to tame inflation. The S&P 500 rose 0.9 percent, the Dow Jones 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq Composite 0.4 percent.

European markets edged higher after a string of upbeat earnings reports and as banking shares rose on government bond yields hitting fresh highs in anticipation of quicker interest rate hikes. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.4 percent at the last count.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti expects a minor upside in the coming 1-2 sessions, but fears the market could retest its support levels.

"A limited upside and a higher possibility of a decisive downside breakout persists in the market," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

The 50-scrip index remains below all of its six main simple moving averages.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average Signal 5 17,131.2 Bearish 10 17,131.2 Bearish 20 17,401.9 Bearish 50 17,103.2 Bearish 100 17,284.6 Bearish 200 17,232.9 Bearish

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, pointed out the following levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,700 17,200 Nifty Bank 35,500 36,500

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold Indian shares worth Rs 1,853.5

crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,951.1 crore.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike of 17,500, with 1.3 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,600, with 1.1 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. The maximum put open interest is at 17,000, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and the next at 16,000, with nearly 87,000 contracts.

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,500 and immediate support at the 17,000 mark.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) TATACHEM 51,13,000 1,041.75 10.63% 19.11% CANFINHOME 32,02,875 638.15 7.35% 11.81% ALKEM 2,32,800 3,276.90 0.26% 8.42% GNFC 32,12,300 836.5 0.49% 7.65% HONAUT 5,010 39,912.50 0.09% 6.59%

Long unwinding

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ASTRAL 4,86,200 2,063 -4.32% -12.39% ASHOKLEY 3,35,74,500 126.5 -0.71% -6.34% PERSISTENT 4,89,900 4,156 -3.93% -4.23% HEROMOTOCO 33,99,000 2,492.05 -0.77% -4.22% HAVELLS 48,07,000 1,290 -1.98% -3.98%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HINDPETRO 1,36,26,900 273.95 1% -8.38% PETRONET 1,67,16,000 208.4 2.13% -6.10% LAURUSLABS 80,28,900 595 1.88% -5.15% ITC 8,71,61,600 262.65 1.33% -3.69% TATAPOWER 9,83,77,875 249.35 2.72% -3.40%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Symbol Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DIXON 5,43,250 3,965.50 -7.77% 39.42% ESCORTS 27,80,800 1,590 -3.15% 37.82% AARTIIND 22,84,800 849.05 -4.64% 16.63% MCX 20,60,100 1,432 -0.03% 15.82% METROPOLIS 2,92,000 2,269.20 -3.42% 11.64%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of seven stocks on the BSE 500 -- the bourse's broadest index -- hit 52-week highs: Indian Hotels, Amber, Crisil, Mangalore Refinery, GHCL, Gujarat Alkalies and NLC India.

52-week lows

Five stocks on the index hit 52-week lows: Zomato, RBL Bank, Rallis, Sanofi and Solara.

Fear index