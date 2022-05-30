Trade setup for May 31: As Nifty50 overcomes key resistance, the bulls may extend the run

Indian equity benchmarks rose to nearly one-month closing highs on Monday as the bulls continued to dominate Dalal Street for the third day running. Gains across sectors propelled the gain in both main indices, with financial, IT, auto and FMCG shares being the biggest movers.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart with a gap-up opening, suggesting an upside breakout of its consolidation pattern at 16,400, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"This is a positive indication and signals more upside in the short term," he said.

Milestone 16,400 is behind

The 50-scrip index has taken out key resistance at the 16,400 level in a broadly positive sign, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"While fears of global recession and a further rise in oil prices lurk, investors are currently engaged in buying after the recent free fall... For traders, 16,500 would be the trend deciding level, above which, positive momentum is likely to continue till the 16,750-16,800 band. Below 16,500, the uptrend would be vulnerable. Any further retracement could see the index retest the 16,440-16,420 zone on the downside," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the May 31 session:

Global markets

European shares scaled more than three-week highs on Monday as easing COVID-19 restrictions and new stimulus in China helped carry on last week's optimism. Investors also looked for more economic data this week for cues. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up half a percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.7 percent, suggesting a higher opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes that any downward corrections are going to be short-lived and lead to 'buy on dips' opportunities in the near term.

Important levels to track

The next upside levels to be watched out for the index are in the 16,900-17,000 zone, according to Shetti.

Although the Nifty50 has rebounded almost four percent in three back-to-back sessions, it still has more than 600 points to add to reclaim its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average 5 16,267 10 16,212.5 20 16,255.3 50 16,918 100 17,101.6 200 17,263.5

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, identified the following resistance and support levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,400 16,800 Nifty Bank 35,600 36,200

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,000, with 1.5 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,700, with more than 75,000, according to exchange data.

On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,300, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and the next at 16,500, with more than one lakh.

This suggests immediate resistance at 16,700 followed by the major hurdle of 17,000, and immediate support at 16,500 followed by a strong cushion at 16,300.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change ABB 3,87,250 2,382.35 3.95% 35.51% ASTRAL 6,45,700 1,708 0.59% 22.70% HONAUT 10,575 31,390 1.03% 20.99% PERSISTENT 3,68,400 3,775 6.05% 20.03% DIXON 6,23,000 3,750 9.90% 18.90%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change KOTAKBANK 1,29,60,400 1,912.45 -1.61% -1.78% DRREDDY 58,000 4,356.30 -0.60% -3.33% TORNTPHARM 8,250 2,875.00 -1.58% -5.71%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change IPCALAB 7,90,200 903.15 -0.13% 13.04% JSWSTEEL 3,67,84,800 538.95 -2.03% 11.71% JINDALSTEL 2,75,35,000 384.5 -2.81% 8.68% ASHOKLEY 3,03,57,000 139.9 -0.39% 8.11% NMDC 4,43,27,200 123.9 -1% 5.44%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

Three stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse — touched the milestone: Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Power and Blue Dart Express.

52-week lows

On the other hand, three stocks hit 52-week lows: Heidelberg Cement, IPCA Labs and Tasty Bite Eatables.

Fear gauge