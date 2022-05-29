Trade setup for May 30: Is Nifty50 strong enough to test 16,500 soon?

Indian equity benchmarks rose to three-week closing highs on Friday, boosted by gains across most sectors, as the market entered the June futures & options series.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 is on the verge of taking out key resistance at 16,415 on the daily chart after after making a hammer pattern on Thursday, according to Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities.

The index has staged a crossover as its 20-period level has topped the 50-period mark, suggesting near-term strength, he pointed out.

All eyes on 16,400

The 50-strong benchmark showed tremendous resilience at lower levels despite an unfavourable global environment, even as it approached 15,900-15,700 levels over three back-to-back weeks, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com. The market appears to have weathered the storm for the time being given its two-day recovery, he said

"We are back to the higher end of the recent range, at 16,400, and it would be interesting to see whether the index surpasses it. In our sense, it’s a matter of time and we would see the Nifty traverse this level to test 16,600-16800 this week," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the May 30 session:

Global markets

Wall Street's main indices jumped on Friday as signs of peaking inflation and consumer resiliency sent investors into the long holiday weekend with growing optimism that the Fed will be able to tighten monetary policy without tipping the economy into recession. The S&P 500 rose 2.5 percent, the Dow Jones 1.8 percent and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite 3.3 percent

Earlier that day, European shares rose as easing bets about aggressive interest rate hikes lifted sentiment. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index finished up 1.5 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Gangadharan expects the index to continue its momentum if it crosses its recent swing high of 16,415, which has been acting as strong resistance.

He recommends taking a stock-specific approach and buying stocks from sectors showing relative strength.

Important levels to track

The Nifty50 is more than 900 points below its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average 5 16,177.7 10 16,130.6 20 16,277.4 50 16,918.1 100 17,108.6 200 17,261.4

Crucial support for the 50-scrip index is expected at 16,000 and some resistance at 16,500, according to Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities.

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,000, with nearly one lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,500, with almost 65,000 contracts, according to exchange data.

On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with around 87,400 contracts, and the next at 16,300, with more than 77,000.

This suggests immediate resistance at 16,500 followed by the 17,000 hurdle, and immediate support at 16,300 and a strong cushion at the 16,000 mark.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CHAMBLFERT 28,08,000 351.8 1.22% 15.33% ABB 3,47,500 2,290.55 4.23% 11.44% METROPOLIS 5,32,000 1,662 3.86% 8.50% UBL 9,09,300 1,482.80 0.29% 7.74% RAMCOCEM 24,32,700 662.55 1.19% 7.41%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ALKEM 2,12,600 3,035.25 -0.14% -4.70% VEDL 4,87,44,400 307.85 -1.97% -2.27% NMDC 4,51,41,250 124.75 -1.27% -1.80% TATASTEEL 3,54,08,875 996.7 -0.89% -0.74% CUB 1,06,55,600 126.85 -0.12% -0.67%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ATUL 1,19,925 8,162.05 2.49% -7.50% CONCOR 69,96,800 657 2.21% -7.12% BALRAMCHIN 65,12,000 402 7.01% -5.97% APOLLOHOSP 23,25,250 3,855.95 5.16% -5.73% LALPATHLAB 11,34,250 2,089 7.45% -4.93%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CUMMINSIND 11,86,200 1,007.95 -1.97% 16.39% IPCALAB 6,84,000 904 -1.55% 15.53% PEL 28,37,725 1,648.70 -11.68% 11.88% MUTHOOTFIN 34,15,875 1,096.55 -3.76% 10.41% POLYCAB 4,60,200 2,404.10 -0.26% 8.41%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

One stock on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse — managed to touch the milestone: Blue Dart Express.

52-week lows

On the other hand, six stocks hit 52-week lows: Muthoot Finance, Piramal Enterprises, Nesco, IPCA Labs, Hawkins Cookers and 3M India.

Fear gauge