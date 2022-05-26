Trade setup for May 27: Nifty defends 16,000 on expiry day but road ahead could be rocky

Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session higher on Thursday — the last day of the May series of derivatives. Gains across most sectors pushed the headline indices higher, helping them halt a three-day-long losing streak.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a hammer pattern on the daily chart, which suggests a bullish reversal post-correction, according to Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"We remain open to a pullback rally in the very near term, but we must remember that the intermediate trend remains negative. The bears would gain more control once the recent intermediate low of 15,735 is broken," he said.

All eyes on 16,400

The 50-scrip index is set to test the 16,400 hurdle once again, which will be the key level to monitor on a closing basis, said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

"The Bank Nifty has given a strong breakout on the upside and expected to continue to outperform going ahead,” he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the May 27 session:

Global markets

European shares began the day in the green as no hawkish surprises from minutes of the FOMC's last meeting helped soothe immediate worries over the impact of rate hikes on economic growth. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.3 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.5 percent, suggesting a higher opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Gangadharan believes the Nifty will have to cross immediate resistance in the 16,263-16,415 zone for the bulls to gain control. He sees support at 16,006-15,903 levels.

"We recommend a stock specific approach and recommend buying stocks from sectors that are showing relative strength," he said.

Important levels to track

Despite Thursday's spike, the Nifty50 is almost 1,100 points below its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average 5 16,160.4 10 16,073.5 20 16,322 50 16,928.5 100 17,117.1 200 17,261.1

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, highlighted the following resistance and support zones:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 16,000 16,400 Nifty Bank 34,500 35,500

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,200, with 2.2 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,300, with 1.3 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,000, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and then 16,100, with 1.3 lakh.

This suggests immediate resistance at 16,200 followed by 16,300, and immediate support at 16,100, and followed the 16,000 cushion.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change NESTLEIND 56,200 17,583.45 1.69% 57.03% PIIND 3,40,500 2,596.10 0.69% 56.68% TORNTPHARM 3,13,000 2,923.65 11.16% 48.24% HDFCLIFE 34,18,800 584.3 2.73% 44.14% HINDALCO 80,51,750 406.5 2.60% 42.78%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change LTTS 2,57,400 3,330 -1.01% -70.94% IRCTC 16,71,250 637.85 -1.72% -54.03% BERGEPAINT 3,94,900 565.25 -0.09% -52.92% ATUL 20,175 7,935.05 -0.90% -51.67% HONAUT 4,110 30,579.85 -0.75% -48.18%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change RAMCOCEM 3,85,900 667.2 4.57% -51.10% HDFCAMC 4,80,600 1,740.40 1.86% -50.56% BAJAJ-AUTO 4,40,750 3,866.90 2.03% -49.29% DIXON 1,87,500 3,398 1.31% -48.20% NAVINFLUOR 81,000 3,598 0.18% -48.06%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change CIPLA 20,00,050 963.95 -0.79% 58.73% HINDUNILVR 18,38,100 2,281 -0.79% 46.27% POLYCAB 1,99,200 2,402.60 -1.87% 23.64% RELIANCE 1,04,26,750 2,590.90 -0.63% 21.00% HAVELLS 5,04,500 1,175.45 -4.41% 17.05%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

No stock on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse — managed to touch the milestone.

52-week lows

On the other hand, a total of 71 stocks hit 52-week lows, including Divi's, Bharat Petroleum, Grasim, JSW Steel, Shree Cement, SAIL and Godrej Properties.

Fear gauge

The India VIX — known in market parlance as the fear gauge — dropped 10.1 percent to settle at 22.7, its biggest fall since April 1.

