Trade setup for May 26: Is Nifty50 about to sink below 16,000 on F&O expiry day?

Indian equity benchmarks continues to gyrate around the flatline before finishing in the red for a third straight session on Wednesday. Weakness in IT scrips along with IT and auto names pulled the headline indices lower.
Investors are bracing for more volatility on Friday the last day of the May F&O series.
What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?
The Nifty50 has formed a bearish candle on the daily chart in a broadly negative sign, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.
The short-term market structure is weak but the index is in oversold territory, he said.
Volatility may persist
As the 50-scrip index continues to move within the 15,700-16,400 range for two weeks, the bearishness in the market is palpable, though it has not made a new low since May 16, said Independent Technical Analyst Manish Shah.
"The pattern is not clear at the moment. The MACD (a momentum indicator) has moved into a 'buy' mode but there is no price confirmation. The Nifty could remain in this range for a prolonged period," he said.
Here are key things to know about the market before the May 26 session:
Global markets
European shares jumped on Wednesday amid strength in banking and resource-linked stocks, though investors looked out for central bank updates on monetary policy tightening amid rising concerns of an economic slowdown. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up one percent in early hours.
S&P 500 futures were down half a percent, suggesting a lower start ahead on Wall Street.
What to expect on Dalal Street
Chouhan said traders can expect 16,000 to act as a sacrosanct level, a successful move above which could take the index to the 16,150-16,260 band. "However, a fall below 16,000 is likely to more selling pressure, increasing the chances of 15,900-15,850 levels," he warned.
Important levels to track
The Nifty50 is more than 1,200 points below its long-term simple moving average.
Period (No. of sessions)
|Simple moving average
|5
|16,088.2
|10
|16,037.3
|20
|16,365.4
|50
|16,937.7
|100
|17,127.5
|200
|17,261.6
Shah is of the view that one needs to wait for a confirmation of direction. "If the Nifty breaks below support at 15,700, we could see a decline to 15,400 or lower. On the upper side, if the 16400 barrier gets cleared, it could bounce to 16,800-17,000 levels," he said.
FII/DII activity
Call/put open interest
The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,500, with nearly two lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,400 and 16,700, with 1.8 lakh each, according to exchange data.
On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 15,500, with 1.5 lakh contracts, and the next at 16,000, with 1.4 lakh, followed by 15,800, with 1.2 lakh.
This suggests immediate resistance at 16,400 followed by a strong hurdle at 16,500, and immediate support is at the 16,000-mark, followed by the 15,500 cushion.
Long build-up
Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|HAVELLS
|20,46,000
|1,232.40
|1.05%
|41.10%
|ICICIPRULI
|27,99,000
|520
|2.70%
|39.79%
|TORNTPOWER
|24,01,500
|431.85
|0.50%
|35.98%
|CONCOR
|31,32,800
|623.2
|6.34%
|34.78%
|BRITANNIA
|5,68,000
|3,512.90
|1.16%
|28.98%
Long unwinding
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|NAVINFLUOR
|2,07,450
|3,584.05
|-3.65%
|-40.24%
|APLLTD
|6,02,700
|739.75
|-2.43%
|-32.75%
|TCS
|36,99,600
|3,174.10
|-2.98%
|-24.47%
|INTELLECT
|5,00,250
|595.1
|-2.39%
|-24.44%
|BSOFT
|18,98,000
|344.25
|-7.72%
|-24.18%
(Decrease in open interest as well as price)
Short covering
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|IGL
|44,22,000
|370.25
|0.50%
|-34.95%
|HDFCAMC
|12,51,800
|1,707.50
|0.01%
|-34.33%
|STAR
|25,72,200
|305.85
|0.66%
|-10.15%
|CUB
|45,56,000
|126.25
|0.36%
|-8.88%
|COLPAL
|9,01,600
|1,572.05
|1.08%
|-8.23%
(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
Short build-up
|Stock
|Current OI
|CMP
|Price change (%)
|OI change (%)
|APOLLOHOSP
|10,20,250
|3,521.20
|-2.99%
|46.01%
|SBICARD
|28,94,000
|743.55
|-1.53%
|39.34%
|TRENT
|14,31,875
|1,038.60
|-3.30%
|31.65%
|DIVISLAB
|9,21,300
|3,518.55
|-4.09%
|30.87%
|ASIANPAINT
|19,73,400
|2,842.65
|-8.02%
|29.79%
(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
52-week highs
No stock on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse — managed to scale a 52-week peak.
52-week lows
On the other hand, as many as 55 scrips hit 52-week lows.
|ALKYLAMINE
|DIVISLAB
|HONAUT
|NAUKRI
|TASTYBIT
|AMARAJABAT
|EMAMILTD
|IDBI
|NIACL
|TATACOMM
|ASTRAL
|ENGINERSIN
|IDFCFIRSTB
|NMDC
|TATAMETALI
|AUROPHARMA
|EQUITASBNK
|ISEC
|OFSS
|TATASTEEL
|BAJAJCON
|EXIDEIND
|JSWSTEEL
|ORIENTELEC
|THYROCARE
|BERGEPAINT
|FSL
|LALPATHLAB
|RAMCOCEM
|UTIAMC
|CAMS
|GLAND
|LAOPALA
|ROUTE
|VAIBHAVGBL
|CROMPTON
|GLENMARK
|LUPIN
|SAIL
|VAKRANGEE
|CYIENT
|GODREJIND
|MAHABANK
|SHREECEM
|WHIRLPOOL
|DALBHARAT
|GODREJPROP
|MANAPPURAM
|SOLARA
|WIPRO
|DCAL
|HINDPETRO
|METROPOLIS
|SUPREMEIND
|ZENSARTECH
Fear gauge
The India VIX — known in market parlance as the fear gauge — cooled off 1.4 percent to settle at 25.3, a day after its biggest jump of the month.