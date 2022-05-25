Trade setup for May 26: Is Nifty50 about to sink below 16,000 on F&O expiry day?

Indian equity benchmarks continues to gyrate around the flatline before finishing in the red for a third straight session on Wednesday. Weakness in IT scrips along with IT and auto names pulled the headline indices lower.

Investors are bracing for more volatility on Friday the last day of the May F&O series.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

The Nifty50 has formed a bearish candle on the daily chart in a broadly negative sign, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

The short-term market structure is weak but the index is in oversold territory, he said.

Volatility may persist

As the 50-scrip index continues to move within the 15,700-16,400 range for two weeks, the bearishness in the market is palpable, though it has not made a new low since May 16, said Independent Technical Analyst Manish Shah.

"The pattern is not clear at the moment. The MACD (a momentum indicator) has moved into a 'buy' mode but there is no price confirmation. The Nifty could remain in this range for a prolonged period," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the May 26 session:

Global markets

European shares jumped on Wednesday amid strength in banking and resource-linked stocks, though investors looked out for central bank updates on monetary policy tightening amid rising concerns of an economic slowdown. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up one percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were down half a percent, suggesting a lower start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Chouhan said traders can expect 16,000 to act as a sacrosanct level, a successful move above which could take the index to the 16,150-16,260 band. "However, a fall below 16,000 is likely to more selling pressure, increasing the chances of 15,900-15,850 levels," he warned.

Important levels to track

The Nifty50 is more than 1,200 points below its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average 5 16,088.2 10 16,037.3 20 16,365.4 50 16,937.7 100 17,127.5 200 17,261.6

Shah is of the view that one needs to wait for a confirmation of direction. "If the Nifty breaks below support at 15,700, we could see a decline to 15,400 or lower. On the upper side, if the 16400 barrier gets cleared, it could bounce to 16,800-17,000 levels," he said.

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 16,500, with nearly two lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,400 and 16,700, with 1.8 lakh each, according to exchange data.

On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 15,500, with 1.5 lakh contracts, and the next at 16,000, with 1.4 lakh, followed by 15,800, with 1.2 lakh.

This suggests immediate resistance at 16,400 followed by a strong hurdle at 16,500, and immediate support is at the 16,000-mark, followed by the 15,500 cushion.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HAVELLS 20,46,000 1,232.40 1.05% 41.10% ICICIPRULI 27,99,000 520 2.70% 39.79% TORNTPOWER 24,01,500 431.85 0.50% 35.98% CONCOR 31,32,800 623.2 6.34% 34.78% BRITANNIA 5,68,000 3,512.90 1.16% 28.98%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) NAVINFLUOR 2,07,450 3,584.05 -3.65% -40.24% APLLTD 6,02,700 739.75 -2.43% -32.75% TCS 36,99,600 3,174.10 -2.98% -24.47% INTELLECT 5,00,250 595.1 -2.39% -24.44% BSOFT 18,98,000 344.25 -7.72% -24.18%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IGL 44,22,000 370.25 0.50% -34.95% HDFCAMC 12,51,800 1,707.50 0.01% -34.33% STAR 25,72,200 305.85 0.66% -10.15% CUB 45,56,000 126.25 0.36% -8.88% COLPAL 9,01,600 1,572.05 1.08% -8.23%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) APOLLOHOSP 10,20,250 3,521.20 -2.99% 46.01% SBICARD 28,94,000 743.55 -1.53% 39.34% TRENT 14,31,875 1,038.60 -3.30% 31.65% DIVISLAB 9,21,300 3,518.55 -4.09% 30.87% ASIANPAINT 19,73,400 2,842.65 -8.02% 29.79%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

No stock on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse — managed to scale a 52-week peak.

52-week lows

On the other hand, as many as 55 scrips hit 52-week lows.

ALKYLAMINE DIVISLAB HONAUT NAUKRI TASTYBIT AMARAJABAT EMAMILTD IDBI NIACL TATACOMM ASTRAL ENGINERSIN IDFCFIRSTB NMDC TATAMETALI AUROPHARMA EQUITASBNK ISEC OFSS TATASTEEL BAJAJCON EXIDEIND JSWSTEEL ORIENTELEC THYROCARE BERGEPAINT FSL LALPATHLAB RAMCOCEM UTIAMC CAMS GLAND LAOPALA ROUTE VAIBHAVGBL CROMPTON GLENMARK LUPIN SAIL VAKRANGEE CYIENT GODREJIND MAHABANK SHREECEM WHIRLPOOL DALBHARAT GODREJPROP MANAPPURAM SOLARA WIPRO DCAL HINDPETRO METROPOLIS SUPREMEIND ZENSARTECH

Fear gauge

The India VIX — known in market parlance as the fear gauge — cooled off 1.4 percent to settle at 25.3, a day after its biggest jump of the month.