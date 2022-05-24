Trade setup for May 25: Is a pullback on the cards before Nifty approaches 16,000?

Equity benchmarks failed to hold on to the green for yet another day amid volatile trade on Dalal Street. Losses in IT and FMCG shares pulled the headline indices lower, though gains in financial and oil & gas scrips limited the downside.

The India VIX — known in market parlance as the fear index — surged

9.6 percent to settle at 25.6, its biggest jump of the month so far.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street now?

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a bearish candle on the daily chart, suggesting more weakness in the near future, according to

"As long as the index is below 16,250, a correction wave is likely to continue that may make it retest levels of 16,000-15,050. On the flipside, after a breakout above 16,250, the index could move up to the 16,325-16,375 zone,” he said.

Time to be on the back foot

The 50-scrip index has made a negative moving average crossover with its 20-period level sliding below the 50-period one, said Subash Gangadharan, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"This indicates weakness. Traders will now need to watch if the Nifty can hold above immediate support at 16,078. Else, we could see further correction," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market before the May 25 session:

Global markets

European shares began Tuesday in the red following sluggish moves in Asia as fears about weakening earnings and slowing growth punctured the recent mini-rally, amid persistent concerns about aggressive rate hikes. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.7 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were down one percent, suggesting a weak start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Gangadharan remains open to further pullback rallies in the very near term, but warns that its intermediate trend continues to be negative. "The bears will gain more control once the recent intermediate low of 15,735 is broken," he said.

The Nifty50 is more than 1,100 points below its long-term simple moving averages in a bearish sign. It is only above the 10-period level.

Period (No. of sessions) Simple moving average 5 16,131.1 10 16,051.5 20 16,424.2 50 16,949 100 17,139.6 200 17,262.1

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, expects near-term resistance for the index at 16,400, and support in the 16,000-16,020 zone.

"Volatility may continue over the near term. Any decisive breakout above 16,400 may induce a strong directional move in the market," he said.

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,000, with 1.8 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 16,500, with 1.7 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is placed at 16,000, with 1.8 lakh contracts, and the next at 15,500, with 1.3 lakh.

This suggests immediate resistance at 16,500 and strong support at the 16,000-mark

Long build-up

Here are three stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GODREJCP 55,76,000 764 0.67% 6.99% TVSMOTOR 73,58,400 709.4 3.31% 1.50% COROMANDEL 11,95,000 973.65 4.51% 0.37%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) M&MFIN 2,02,04,000 164.5 -3.69% -50.01% RAMCOCEM 20,85,900 646.95 -5.44% -49.59% MFSL 17,46,550 715 -0.47% -45.37% ASTRAL 7,29,850 1,681.90 -0.39% -45.29% COLPAL 23,64,600 1,561.90 -1.74% -44.89%

(Decrease in open interest as well as price)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) VOLTAS 31,93,000 1,010 3.51% -51.25% APOLLOTYRE 76,70,000 217.6 0.58% -44.04% CUB 1,08,42,600 126 0.80% -43.68% SRTRANSFIN 36,35,200 1,130.60 2.96% -43.07% NAM-INDIA 27,79,200 270.4 0.95% -41.74%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) CIPLA 84,63,650 972.05 -0.52% 8.61%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

Two stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse — hit 52-week highs: Adani Power and KSB.

52-week lows

A total of 29 scrips hit 52-week lows.